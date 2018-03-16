Edward Premo II | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that the Finger Lakes Museum and Aquarium (FLMA) board of trustees has elected Edward Premo, II, a partner in the firm’s litigation practice, as a new trustee.

The FLMA is a non-profit organization established in 2009 dedicated to inspiring appreciation and stewardship of the cultural heritage ecological evolution of the Finger Lakes region. As a trustee, Premo will help support the organization’s goal of promoting an understanding and appreciation of the Finger Lakes Region.

