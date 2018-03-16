Don't Miss
Home / News / The war of numbers in the court battle over AT&T’s mega-merger

The war of numbers in the court battle over AT&T’s mega-merger

By: The Washington Post BRIAN FUNG March 16, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — When the Justice Department goes to court Monday to try to block the $85 billion megamerger between AT&T and Time Warner, it will rely on a tried-and-true approach of arguing that the deal would raise prices for ordinary consumers. The agency's expert economist has estimated the precise increase in cost to cable TV subscribers ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo