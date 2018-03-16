William Price | SWBR

SWBR announces the hiring of William Price, landscape architect and urban designer. Price will help lead the firm’s landscape architecture and urban design projects, oversee research and “thought innovation” as well as new project development. Specific projects will include site planning and design for private commercial development, public waterfront and historic preservation projects across the city, region and state.

Price has extensive experience in design and entitlements for waterfront and historic preservation projects. He received a master’s degree in landscape architecture from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry and a bachelor’s in environmental design from the University of Massachusetts. Outside of SWBR, he serves as the chairman of the Town of Brighton Planning Board and is a board member of the Community Design Center of Rochester.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.