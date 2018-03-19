Don't Miss
Home / News / After Trump tweets, GOP rallies around special counsel Mueller – but not bills to protect him

By: The Washington Post Karoun Demirjian March 19, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The congressional Republican rebukes of President Donald Trump for attacking special counsel Robert S. Mueller III were sharp, but selective: GOP lawmakers defended Mueller against the president's tweets, although there were no indications they plan to take legislative steps to protect his probe. It has been almost eight months since lawmakers introduced a pair ...

