Court deputies union reaches agreement with county

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2018 0

Monroe County Sheriff’s personnel have ratified a new contract. Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, Sheriff Todd Baxter, and Monroe County Law Enforcement Association (MCLEA) President John Crespo have announced that the MCLEA ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with the county. MCLEA represents 121 court deputies and court sergeants. The new agreement, which runs through Dec. 31, 2023, ...

