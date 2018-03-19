E-filing training to be offered

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2018 0

Free surrogate’s court e-filing training for attorneys and legal staffers will be offered on two days in April in Genesee and Niagara counties. One session is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m., April 11, at the Niagara County Courthouse, 175 Hawley St., Lockport. The other session will be from 2 to 4 p.m., April 18, at ...

