Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Pruitt

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Arrest – Detention – Plain view in open purse People v. Pruitt KA 13-01973 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. She argues that it was in error for the County Court to refuse to suppress a handgun and ...

