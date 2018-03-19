Don't Miss
NY senators seek to honor US Rep. Louise Slaughter

By: The Associated Press March 19, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Two U.S. senators from New York say they'd like to honor U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter by renaming a Rochester train station after her. The New York Democrat died Friday at a Washington hospital where she was treated following a fall at home. She was 88. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, Democratic senators ...

