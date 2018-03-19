Don't Miss
Police say former Cornell student had bomb-making materials

Police say former Cornell student had bomb-making materials

By: The Associated Press March 19, 2018 0

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a former Cornell University student has been arrested after bomb-making materials and an AR-15 rifle were found in his apartment near the campus. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that 20-year-old Maximilien Reynolds was charged in federal court Friday with possessing a silencer and a destructive device. He was also charged ...

