Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Criminal forfeiture: United States v. Ohle

Second Circuit – Criminal forfeiture: United States v. Ohle

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Criminal forfeiture Third-party interest – Appellate procedure – Time limitations United States v. Ohle 16-601-cr Judges Leval, Calabresi, and Cabranes Background: At issue is whether an appeal from a proceeding in which third parties claim an interest in criminally forfeited property are civil or criminal for purposes of Federal Rule of Appellate ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo