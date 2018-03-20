Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 8, 2018

Deeds   Recorded March 8, 2018  50   Brighton GALLANT, LAURA  to GALLANT, DOUGLAS H Property Address: 9 IDLEWOOD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11994  Page: 233 Tax Account: 137.18-4-48 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili CROMWELL, DAVID J to SPRING VALLEY GROUP LLC Property Address: 11 GATEWAY ROAD, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11994  Page: 346 Tax Account: 146.09-1-24 Full Sale Price: $120,000   East Rochester SEAR, THOMAS B to MANDABACH, JOHNATHON H Property Address: 403 GARFIELD ...

