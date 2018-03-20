Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judge temporarily blocks Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban

Judge temporarily blocks Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban

By: The Associated Press EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS March 20, 2018 0

JACKSON, Miss. — A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a new Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks' gestation — the most restrictive abortion law in the United States. The law took effect as soon as Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed it Monday. The state's only abortion clinic, Jackson Women's Health Organization, quickly sued ...

