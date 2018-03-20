Mortgages filed March 8, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 8, 2018  56   Brockport CELESTE, DARCY D & CELESTE, WARREN V Property Address: 8 GOLDENHILL LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9663 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $170,584.00   Churchville NORTH COAST VENTURES LLC Property Address: 45 SPOTTS CIR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9650 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $125,000.00   East Rochester RENAHAN, M KATHARINE & RENAHAN, MICHAEL D Property Address: 7 FOREST RD, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2266 Lender: ...

