Home / Law / New trial granted in sex abuse case

New trial granted in sex abuse case

Expert testimony improperly admitted

By: Bennett Loudon March 20, 2018 0

An appellate court has granted a new trial for a man convicted of sexual abuse in Genesee County. Benilius Ruiz, 42, was convicted in July 2015 of first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree rape, and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual act. He was sentenced to up to four years in state prison. Ruiz allegedly had sexual contact with a ...

