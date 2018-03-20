Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Copyright: John Wiley & Sons, Inc. v. DRK Photo

Second Circuit – Copyright: John Wiley & Sons, Inc. v. DRK Photo

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Copyright Assignee of right to sue – Standing John Wiley & Sons, Inc. v. DRK Photo 15-1134 Judges Parker, Chin, and Carney Background: In this copyright case, the defendant, a purported assignee of a photographer’s rights to sue for infringement sought damages against the plaintiff, a licensee for exceeding its licensed use ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo