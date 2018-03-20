Don't Miss
Home / News / Slaughter funeral is Friday

Slaughter funeral is Friday

Calling hours are Wednesday and Thursday

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2018 0

Calling hours for Congresswoman Louise Slaughter will be 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services, 3325 S. Winton Road. To submit an email message of condolence, visit http://millerfuneralandcremationservices.com/. The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, at the corner of Main and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo