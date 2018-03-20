Don't Miss
Home / Law / Supreme Court to consider how fast government must act in detaining immigrants for deportation

Supreme Court to consider how fast government must act in detaining immigrants for deportation

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes March 20, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider the extent of the federal government's power to detain for deportation immigrants who have served time for criminal acts. There is a split in the lower courts on whether federal officials must act immediately after the person is released from criminal custody to detain them indefinitely ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo