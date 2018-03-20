Don't Miss
Three Buffalo Men arrested in fentanyl conspiracy

Three Buffalo Men Arrested In Fentanyl Conspiracy Three men have been charged with trafficking fentanyl. Jose Alvarez, 26, Angel Cabrera, 25, and Wilfredo Cruz Jr., 21, all of Buffalo, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute butyryl fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The charges carry a maximum ...

