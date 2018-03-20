Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump reportedly hiring conspiracy theorist for legal team. Here’s what diGenova has said.

Trump reportedly hiring conspiracy theorist for legal team. Here’s what diGenova has said.

By: The Washington Post Aaron Blake March 20, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has stepped up his attacks on Robert Mueller 's investigation in recent days, and his lawyer even suggested that the probe should be shut down. And just in case the direction in which this whole thing is headed wasn't clear, Trump may soon hire a lawyer who has argued he ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo