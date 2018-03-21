Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 9, 2018

March 21, 2018

Deeds   Recorded March 9, 2018  66   Brighton MULLIN, CAROL S et ano to MULLIN, CAROL S Property Address: 109 AMBASSADOR DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11994  Page: 694 Tax Account: 137.08-2-22 Full Sale Price: $1 STOHR, BRIAN  to CONIGLIO, JENNIFER M et ano Property Address: 255 COMMODORE PARKWAY, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11994  Page: 510 Tax Account: 123.14-1-43 Full Sale Price: $1 ALI, WAQAS  et ano to ACHARYA, KHEM N ...

