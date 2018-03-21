Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Products liability: Rosario v. Monroe Mechanical Services

March 21, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Products liability Casual seller – Duty to warn Rosario v. Monroe Mechanical Services CA 17-00702 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff commenced a negligence action after sustaining injuries in an explosion at the scrap metal recycling company where he worked. The plaintiff’s employer had purchased six used fuel ...

