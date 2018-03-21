Don't Miss
Guilty plea entered in homicide

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2018 0

Paul Horn, 24, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Thomas Hardaway. Horn is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. On Sept. 20, Horn and 20-year-old Tysean Rumph planned to commit a robbery at a home on Bernard Street. During the robbery, Horn shot Hardaway twice, according to ...

