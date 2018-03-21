Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Matrimonial Matters: Equitable estoppel saves the day

Matrimonial Matters: Equitable estoppel saves the day

By: Sara Stout Ashcraft March 21, 2018 0

Balletine’s Law Dictionary says that equitable estoppel applies “in a situation in where, because of something which he has done or omitted to do, a party is denied the right to plead or prove an otherwise important fact.” In family law it is typically relevant in cases addressing the parentage of a child. Another parentage-related ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo