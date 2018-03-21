Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed March 9, 2018

Mortgages filed March 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 9, 2018  61   Brighton ACHARYA, KHEM & DHAKAL, FADENDRA K Property Address: 2040 ELMWOOD AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3370 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $154,973.00   Brockport JOHNSON, ERIC R Property Address: 8121 W CANAL RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2103 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $250,000.00 MOSER, CHARLOTTE R & MOSER, DARRYL K Property Address: 2627 CLARKSON PARMA TL RD APT CLAR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9419 Lender: ESL ...

