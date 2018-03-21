Don't Miss
Home / Law / Supreme Court limits reach of tax crime statute

Supreme Court limits reach of tax crime statute

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO March 21, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday to make it harder for the federal government to use a section of tax law to convict someone of obstruction. The government had interpreted a section of the tax code to give it a broad ability to charge someone with obstructing or impeding the work of the Internal Revenue ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo