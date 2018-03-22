Don't Miss
Home / Law / Court as class: Judge gets climate change lesson in oil suit

Court as class: Judge gets climate change lesson in oil suit

By: The Associated Press Sudhin Thanawala March 22, 2018 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — There were no test tubes or Bunsen burners, but a courtroom turned into a science classroom Wednesday for a U.S. judge considering lawsuits that accuse big oil companies of lying about the role of fossil fuels in the Earth's warming environment. Leading researchers taught U.S. District Judge William Alsup the basic science ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo