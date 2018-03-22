Don't Miss
Mortgages filed March 12, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 12, 2018                       62   Brighton OLAODE, YETUNDE Property Address: 60 DORKING RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2722 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $122,608.00   Churchville HERMAN, ERIKA Property Address: 1071 PAUL RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9762 Lender: FAIRPORT SAVINGS BANK Amount: $153,174.00   Fairport YANDOW, PHILLIP & YANDOW, RENEE Property Address: 136 HIGH ST, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-1582 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $117,000.00 BRIEN, MICHAEL P Property Address: 11 VANDERBERG DR, FAIRPORT, ...

