Don't Miss
Home / News / Mueller examining Cambridge Analytica, Trump campaign ties

Mueller examining Cambridge Analytica, Trump campaign ties

By: The Associated Press JONATHAN LEMIRE March 22, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller is scrutinizing the connections between President Donald Trump's campaign and the data mining firm Cambridge Analytica, which has come under fierce criticism over reports that it swiped the data of more than 50 million Facebook users to sway elections. Mueller's investigators have asked former campaign officials about the Trump campaign's ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo