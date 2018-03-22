Don't Miss
NY Senate OKs homicide charges in fatal overdose cases

NY Senate OKs homicide charges in fatal overdose cases

By: The Associated Press March 22, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Opioid and heroin dealers whose products cause a fatal overdose could be charged with homicide under a measure passed by the New York state Senate. The chamber passed the bill Wednesday. It now moves to the state Assembly, where it is expected to face opposition. The legislation is known as Laree's Law, after ...

