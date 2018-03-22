Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for March 12, 2018

Powers of Attorney for March 12, 2018

March 22, 2018

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   BURTON, JAMES R Appoints: BURTON, JOCELYN R MASAKAWA, AKIKO Appoints: GEISER, ELIZABETH MILLER, ROBERT J Appoints: PASLEY, MARY JEAN US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC DAVIS, SYMOND Appoints: BEAUREGARD, LAURIE A DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, Appoints: CARRINGTON ...

