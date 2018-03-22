Second Circuit – Sentencing: U.S. v. Carosella

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Reduction in sentence – Proper calculation U.S. v. Carosella 17-896-cr Judges Walker, Lynch, and Chin Background: The defendant appealed from the denial of his motion to reduce his sentence pursuant to Amendment 782 to the United States Sentencing Guidelines. He argues that it was in error to conclude that his amended ...

