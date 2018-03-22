Don't Miss
SUNY college of environment and forestry president resigns

SUNY college of environment and forestry president resigns

By: The Associated Press March 22, 2018 0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The president of the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse is stepping down amid criticism from faculty and staff about his hiring, personnel and financial practices. Quentin Wheeler announced Wednesday that he will resign June 30. He said in a statement that opposition to his initiatives has become a ...

