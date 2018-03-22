Upstate N.Y. popular for millennial home buyers, study says

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff Kevin Oklobzija March 22, 2018 0

Upstate New York is a popular place for millennials to buy houses, according to a national survey by online lender Lending Tree. For home buyers 35 and under, Rochester ranks 16th among the nation’s 100 largest cities for home mortgage requests and offers from borrowers between Feb. 1, 2017, and Feb. 1, 2018. Of all purchase ...

