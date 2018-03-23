Amy Moyer | HR Works Inc.

HR Works Inc. announces the hiring of Amy Moyer as an HR Consultant. Moyer has more than 27 years of HR experience and will leverage her expertise in strategic planning, employee relations, benefit administration, compensation, payroll, talent management, legal compliance and training to support HR Works’ consulting services department.

Moyer holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the SUNY College at Geneseo and a master’s in management from Nazareth College. She is SPHR and SHRM-SCP certified. She also has certificates in labor relations and graduate studies from the School of Industrial and Labor Relations at Cornell University.

She lives in Greece with husband, Mark.

