Don't Miss
Home / Law / Corning Optical facing $61 million infringement award

Corning Optical facing $61 million infringement award

Federal judge calls company’s behavior ‘egregious’

By: Bennett Loudon March 23, 2018 0

A federal appeals court has upheld a $61 million award for a Syracuse company that won a patent infringement suit against Corning Optical Communications. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, in Washington, D.C., on March 13, released a two-page decision that simply upheld the ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Northern ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo