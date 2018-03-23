Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Medical malpractice:Lohnas v. Luzi, et al.

Court of Appeals – Medical malpractice:Lohnas v. Luzi, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals Medical malpractice Continuous treatment doctrine – Summary judgment Lohnas v. Luzi, et al. No. 7 Judge Garcia Background: At issue on appeal is whether there were triable issues of fact concerning whether the continuous treatment doctrine tolls the statute of limitations on the plaintiff’s medical malpractice claims. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed the denial of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo