Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Grandparent visitation: Tinucci v. Voltra

Fourth Department – Grandparent visitation: Tinucci v. Voltra

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Grandparent visitation Extraordinary circumstances – Lack of contact Tinucci v. Voltra CAF 16-02239 Appealed from Family Court, Jefferson County Background: The children’s maternal grandmother appealed from an order that modified a prior visitation order and found that it was not in the best interests of the children to continue with visitation. Ruling: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo