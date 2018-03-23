Fourth Department – Manslaughter: People v. Williams

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Manslaughter Intent to cause serious bodily harm – Intoxication People v. Williams KA 15-00765 Appealed from Onondaga Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of manslaughter and assault. He argues that the evidence was legally insufficient on the issue of intent to cause serious physical injury. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. ...

