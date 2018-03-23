Jessica Slye | HR Works Inc.

HR Works Inc. is announces the promotion of Jessica Slye to HR consultant services manager. For the past six years at HR Works, Slye has had consulting experience with diverse organizations and industries, focusing on federal contractor compliance for affirmative action. Slye has extensive experience with training and development, project management, federal and state level employment law, supporting clients through OFCCP audits and the development of employee handbooks. She will support HR Works’ consulting services department.

Slye holds a master’s degree in organizational learning and human resources development, and a bachelor’s in psychology from St. John Fisher College. Slye has further earned the designation of Professional in Human Resources from the HR Certification Institute and SHRM-CP certification.

