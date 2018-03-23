Don't Miss
Home / News / Massachusetts man sentenced in Xerox fraud case

Massachusetts man sentenced in Xerox fraud case

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2018 0

A Boston man was sentenced Thursday on federal fraud charges. Jonathan Ofstein, who was convicted of wire fraud, was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $6 million in restitution to the Xerox Corp. by U.S. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa. Ofstein worked for Vestcom Corp., in Massachusetts, where he ordered printing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo