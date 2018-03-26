Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed March 14, 2018

Deeds filed March 14, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded March 14, 2018                       45   Brighton PURCELL, KATHERINE M to STONETOWN PARTNERS LLC Property Address: 22 CONISTON DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11996  Page: 491 Tax Account: 123.05-1-31 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili BEST, VERONICA  et ano to FRANCLEMONT, KENNETH  et ano Property Address: 25 BATTLE GREEN DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11996  Page: 485 Tax Account: 134.17-2-59 Full Sale Price: $1   Gates LOANDEPOT.COM LLC to SCHIAVENIN, MAURICIO Property Address: 8 AVANTI ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo