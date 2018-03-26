Don't Miss
Home / Law / Denial of assigned counsel reversed

Denial of assigned counsel reversed

Appellate Court also calls for new judge in case

By: Bennett Loudon March 26, 2018 0

A state appellate court has reversed a state Supreme Court decision that denied appointed counsel for an unemployed man facing potential jail time for allegedly violating a child custody order. The Appellate Division, Fourth Department, not only overturned the decision of Justice Richard A. Dollinger, but ordered that the case be assigned to a new justice. Dollinger ...

