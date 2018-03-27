Don't Miss
Appellate court orders hearing on ID

Fourth Department said notice lacking

By: Bennett Loudon March 27, 2018 0

An appellate court has sent a case back to state Supreme Court for a hearing on the identification procedure used by police. Jeremy M. Davis, 27, was convicted in July 2014 of second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. State Supreme Court Justice Alex R. Renzi sentenced him to up to 9 ½ years in ...

