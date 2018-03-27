Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 15, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded March 15, 2018                       52   Brighton BROWN, MICHAEL D et ano to GUY, GREGORY  et ano Property Address: 65 FAIRHILL DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11997  Page: 1 Tax Account: 137.17-3-58 Full Sale Price: $148,000 ALLEN, JON-DAVID  et ano to AMPADU, LUZANN C Property Address: 258 HOWLAND AVNEUE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11997  Page: 245 Tax Account: 136.11-2-19 Full Sale Price: $195,000   Chili LEPPLA, SUZANNE  to KOLB, KURT A et ...

