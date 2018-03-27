Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed March 15, 2018

Mortgages filed March 15, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 15, 2018                       73   Brighton AMPADU, LUZANN C Property Address: 258 HOWLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3170 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $185,250.00   Brockport HUMBY, MATTHEW & HUMBY, RHONDA Property Address: 285 MAIN ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2250 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $7,100.00   Churchville GRAHAM, MICHAEL A Property Address: 21 N MAIN ST, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-8014 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. Amount: $216,900.00   East Rochester FRANCIS, JEREMY E Property Address: ...

