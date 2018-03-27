Don't Miss
White House probing huge loans to Kushner’s family firm

By: The Associated Press Stephen Braun March 27, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials have been looking into whether $500 million in loans that went to Trump administration senior adviser Jared Kushner's family real estate company may have spurred ethics or criminal law violations, according to the head of the federal government's ethics agency. David J. Apol, acting director of the Office of Government ...

