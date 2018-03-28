Don't Miss
Court Calendars for March 29, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. JOHN M. OWENS 10 a.m. 1—Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc v McLeod, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, et al – Aldridge Pite – Robert A Schwartz – Pro se – Assistant US Attorney’s Office 2—RBS Citizens NA v Castronova, Castronova, et al – McCabe Weisberg – Pro se – Pro se – Pro se 3—HSBC Bank ...

