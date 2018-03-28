Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for March 16, 2018

Don't Miss
March 28, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   TORRES, EFRAIN 271 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: NYS PEOPLE Amount: $50.0000 TORRES, EFRAIN 271 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: NYS PEOPLE Amount: $748.00 ALBERT, BETTY 94 DIX STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: NCO PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN ...

