Don't Miss
Home / News / Residents of US territory American Samoa sue for citizenship

Residents of US territory American Samoa sue for citizenship

By: The Associated Press SOPHIA YAN March 28, 2018 0

HONOLULU — John Fitisemanu, who works for a lab company in Utah, has paid U.S. taxes and been subject to American laws his whole life. But the 53-year-old father and husband isn't considered a U.S. citizen by the federal government because he was born in American Samoa, a U.S. territory and the only place in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo