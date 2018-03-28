Thomas Palumbo | Stantec

Stantec announces that Thomas Palumbo, principal in community development has been promoted to the role of principal. In addition to his role as principal, Palumbo is also a discipline leader for community development in Rochester. In this role, he leverages his nearly 40 years’ experience to lead project implementation and management of land development for residential, institutional, commercial, industrial and mixed-use projects. Palumbo is focused on guiding projects through the initial planning process, coordinating environmental reviews and directing the development of civil construction documents.

